Tom Barry returns to his home town in Tipperary for gig

Gerry Lawless and his Clonmel World Music crew are delighted to host the Tipperary debut album launch for Tom Barry, a native of Clonmel, in Moynihans, Clonmel at 9pm on Friday week, August 26.

Tom will sing and play keyboards and guitar, and he will be joined by special guest Jon O’Connell (Clare) on guitar and backing vocals.

Tom Barry has a unique voice and is a very good writer of songs. He was born in Dublin, raised in Clonmel (where he lived in Woodrooffe, on the Cahir Road) and he is now a Galway- based singer songwriter.

He has been immersed in music and writing from an early age. He is an accomplished piano and guitar player and has sung with acclaimed choirs, the Galway Baroque Singers and Cois Claddaigh, for many years.

During the pandemic, Tom undertook several writing workshops hosted by the legendary John Spillane. From these workshops Tom developed and mastered his own style of writing, inspired by simplicity, experience, nature and family.

His debut album, Lighthouse, has just been released. It is a collection of ten original tracks and one cover of the iconic folk song Little Musgrave, made famous by Christy Moore and Planxty. Records of the song’s origin date back to 1670.

Tom has given this beautiful drama new life. Piano, electric guitars, bass and synth combine to create a dramatic atmosphere, bringing this story to the present day. He even managed to get Christy to feature on the track on the album.

Tom says “I was born in Dublin, raised in Tipperary, schooled in Cork, trained in Kildare and studied and fell in love in Galway. I am a nomad, having travelled the country and the world as an Irish army officer for 23 years.

“In all that time music was at the heart of everything I did. The guitar was never too far from my side and anywhere a piano greeted me we fell in love and music flowed. I have a beautiful wife and three gorgeous kids who fill my life with love, endless patience and support me on this rollercoaster ride.

“I started writing music from a young age. Mainly on piano or guitar, influenced by a wide range of artistes from Frank Sinatra to Leonard Coen and recently the amazing music of (the independent record label) ECM.”

Tickets are available on www.clonmelworldmusic.com, in Jerry Moynihans Bar Clonmel, or from Gerry Lawless on 086-3389619.

Doors open at 8pm.