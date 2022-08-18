Absence of Tipperary Covid-19 booster vaccination centre is criticised by Kelly

The failure of the HSE to provide a Covid-19 booster vaccination centre in north Tipperary has been criticised by local TD Alan Kelly.

The HSE Mid-west announced last week that it is to expand its current vaccination centre in Scoil Carmel in Limerick and to reopen the centre at Ennis Hospital following the decision to give booster jabs to those over 60 years of age, as well as pregnant women.

However, no decision has been made to reopen the vaccination centre in Nenagh, which operated out of the Abbey Court Hotel.

A spokesperson for the HSE said that it was still working on a location for a clinic in north Tipperary.

People in north Tipperary are, in the meantime, being asked to get their Covid-19 booster vaccinations through their GPs or pharmacies or, if they are in a position to, they can travel to Limerick or Ennis.

However, Deputy Alan Kelly has criticised this approach.

“Centres need to be provided consistently across the region and Tipperary people cannot be treated differently to Limerick or Clare,” said the Labour TD.

As with earlier stages of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, eligible groups will be invited to book a vaccine on a phased basis

Appointments for their next booster will be available to 55-59 year-olds from the week commencing August 22 and to 50-54 year-olds from the week commencing August 29.