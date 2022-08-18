Mass collection to be held for Epilepsy Ireland in Kilcommon this weekend
There will be a collection taken up for Epilepsy Ireland at all Masses this weekend.
Your support would be greatly appreciated.
From Kilcommon notes in the Tipperary Star
