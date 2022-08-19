Search

19 Aug 2022

Fun and games in store at Killenaule Juvenile GAA club in Tipperary

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

19 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Above: Killenaule’s All-Ireland winning minor hurler Padraig (Podge) O’Dwyer and Under 11 player James Kennedy will be at Killenaule Juvenile GAA club’s fundraiser this Saturday, August 20, which will be a family fun day at their club grounds

The Killenaule Juvenile GAA club’s annual fundraiser, their family fun walk, is taking place this Saturday August 20 from 9am-3pm at the club grounds.
Killenaule is a club that is growing at juvenile level.
This growth includes recent county final successes at the Under 13 and Under 15 grades, and increased numbers of playing members, in particular due to the addition of underage ladies football teams, and also the ongoing development of facilities.
As we speak, a new Astroturf surface is being installed at the hurling wall, which will be a great all-year round facility (with floodlights) to benefit young players in the community. Further developments are also planned for the coming years.
Kevin Shelly, juvenile chairman says “The running of such a busy and expanding club of course costs money, and our juvenile club’s annual fundraiser takes place this Saturday.
“People can come and walk or run the circuit, which will be mapped out across our pitches. There will be a raffle and cake sale and some other fun and games, so come in and say hello.”
People or businesses who can’t make it on the day but want to contribute can also do so online at www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/
killenaulefamilyfunday

