Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 19

Tom Scanlan

Suirview Heights, Ardfinnan, Tipperary, E91 T278

The death has occurred of Tom Scanlan, Suirview Heights, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary on 18th August 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel surrounded by his family predeceased by his brother John and niece Jennifer. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, daughters Sinéad and Irene, son Keith, sons-in-law Eamon & Kevin, daughter-in-law Ann Marie, grandchildren Kate, Cian, Caoimhe, Sadhbh, Cillian, Charlie, Jane and Emma, nephews Derek & Shaun, grand nephew Jamie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home Eir Code E91T278 on Friday, 19th August, from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Saturday to arrive at the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan for 12.30pm Mass which may be watched live via Ardfinnan church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan followed by burial in St Finnians Cemetery Ardfinnan. House strictly private on Saturday.

May he rest in peace

Mary Ryan (née Kennedy)

50 Saint Cormac’s Park, Kilcormac, Offaly / Templederry, Tipperary

Mary Ryan (nee Kennedy), 50 Saint Cormac’s Park, Kilcormac and formerly of Templederry, Co. Tipperary, died 17th of August in the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Cornelius, and her son Martin. Sadly missed by her children Sarah, Richard, Patrick, Eileen, Maureen, Kieran and Brigid, son in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

"May Mary Rest in Peace"

Mary’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. They are very conscious that Covid-19 is still present and kindly ask those who are attending the funeral home and church to wear a face covering and refrain from shaking of hands.

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr (R42 YF75) on Friday evening (August 19th) from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Funeral mass on Saturday morning (August 20th) arriving to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, for 11am mass, followed by burial to Saint Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Pat Quinlan

Castlerock, Castleconnell, Limerick / Thurles, Tipperary

Quinlan, Pat, Castlerock, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Cummerjudy, Milestone, Thurles. August 18th 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bríd, son David, daughter Anne, daughter in law Kealin, grandchildren Noah and Emma, brother Timmy, father in law Jimmy, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday, 20th August, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Arrival on Sunday, 21st, to St, Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 2 P.M which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie, burial afterwards in Killeenagarriff cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice

Eileen Long

Ballylaffin, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Eileen Long (Ballylaffin, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary) August 17th 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael and Pat, daughters-in-law Catherine and Alice, grandchildren Rebecca, James, Kristine and Emily-Jane, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in St John the Baptist Church, Duhill with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Baby Teia Teodora Gherman

20 Tullaskeagh Drive, Roscrea, Tipperary

Our darling angel, Teia Teodora Gherman born on 10th April 2021, passed away peacefully in the loving care of Crumlin Childrens Hospital, Dublin on 17th August 2022.

Teia will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Mihail and Marica, aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary E53 RX08 on Friday 19th August 2022 from 11.30 until 2pm with prayers at 12noon. Baby Teia will be laid to rest afterwards in Roscrea New Cemetery.

Marie Dinan (née Murphy)

Piermount, Bohernamona Road, Thurles, Tipperary

And formerly Racecourse Road, Thurles. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Bea. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, devoted husband Richard, daughters Sandra and Grace, grandchildren Andraya, Nicole, Ben, Jack, Ethan and their expected baby sister, sons-in-law Peter and Keelan, sister Eileen, brothers Vincent and Edmund, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Denis, sisters-in-law Dorinda, Norma and Mary, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 19th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 20th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Elizabeth (Betty) Crosse (née Rooney)

Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, Tipperary / Kildare Town, Kildare

Crosse: Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, Co. Tipperary and formerly Rowanville, Kildare Town. August 17th 2022.(Peacefully) in the excellent care of the staff of St Patrick's Nursing Home, Cashel.

Elizabeth (Betty) Neé Rooney): Preeceased by her husband Alec. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her Loving Children, Anne (O’Dwyer), Alec, Maria (Gleeson) and Adrian, Grandchildren Cormac, Brian, Evanne, Emilia, Siún, Siófra, Ellie, Beth, Olivia and Zoe, brothers John, Ted and Tom, sisters Ann, Sr Philomena, Breda, Marie, Kathleen and Margaret, sons in law Michael and Peter, daughters in law Bernie and Jean, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughters residence Fussough Dualla, Cashel (E25 WP99) this Friday (August 19th) from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving at St Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery. House private Saturday morning Please.