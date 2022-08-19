Tipperary runner makes it into European Championships final in Irish relay team in Munich

Newport's Sharlene Mawdsley and the Irish 4x400 metre women's relay team have qualified for the European Championship Final after finishing second in their semi-final in Munich this morning.
Mawdsley along with teammates Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Phil Healy smashed the National record by clocking an impressive time of 3:26.06 with Mawdsley anchoring the team with the final run.
The final will now take place on Saturday evening at 8.45 Irish time.
