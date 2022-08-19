Search

19 Aug 2022

Tipperary RNLI called out to cruiser with engine failure in 'heavy weather'

Tipperary RNLI called out to cruiser with engine failure in 'heavy weather'

Tipperary RNLI called out to cruiser with engine failure in 'heavy weather'

Reporter:

Ronan Dodd

19 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to assist a family of four on a 43ft cruiser with engine failure, adrift in heavy weather on the lake this Thursday afternoon.

At 5.02pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Steve Smyth, Keith Brennan and Chris Parker on board. The lake was rough, with westerly winds Force 4 gusting 5 and good visibility.  

At 5.15pm the lifeboat arrived on scene having located the vessel midway between Garrykennedy and Ryan’s Point at Youghal Bay.

All four people on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

An RNLI volunteer transferred across to the casualty vessel and reported back to the helm that the engines were overheating.

Given the weather conditions and location, the helm decided to take the vessel under tow to the safety of Garrykennedy public harbour. 

At 6.10pm the casualty vessel was safety tied alongside in Garrykennedy Harbour. 

Jeremy Freeman, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to "ensure your engines are serviced and that you have a means of communication should you get into difficulty on the water".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media