Tipperary RNLI called out to cruiser with engine failure in 'heavy weather'

Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to assist a family of four on a 43ft cruiser with engine failure, adrift in heavy weather on the lake this Thursday afternoon.

At 5.02pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Steve Smyth, Keith Brennan and Chris Parker on board. The lake was rough, with westerly winds Force 4 gusting 5 and good visibility.

At 5.15pm the lifeboat arrived on scene having located the vessel midway between Garrykennedy and Ryan’s Point at Youghal Bay.

All four people on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

An RNLI volunteer transferred across to the casualty vessel and reported back to the helm that the engines were overheating.

Given the weather conditions and location, the helm decided to take the vessel under tow to the safety of Garrykennedy public harbour.

At 6.10pm the casualty vessel was safety tied alongside in Garrykennedy Harbour.

Jeremy Freeman, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to "ensure your engines are serviced and that you have a means of communication should you get into difficulty on the water".