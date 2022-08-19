'A gentleman, a character and a true friend,' tributes paid after passing of Tipperary man

Councillor Michael Fitzgerald has paid tribute to Dan Walsh after his sad passing.

In a post on social media, he said: "So saddened last night to hear of the passing of Dan Walsh in Aherlow. Dan was by my side in every campaign since I started out.

"A gentleman, a character and a true friend. He loved the Glen, its people, its history and its beauty and I know that those people loved him also.

"I'm going to miss his regular phone calls ,telling me news from the Glen. He had a great way of telling a story. He was a bit of a rogue, but was widely respected by all who knew him.

"He loved to talk politics and often told me how he could be outnumbered in Moroney's pub in debate with former Cllr Joe Donovan, Fr Jack, and maybe Lizzie Murphy if she wandered in, and all the other friends who would be there.

"But you always got the feeling he wouldn't have it any other way.

"That was what gave him most enjoyment.

"On this special weekend in Béal na Bláth, it won't be the same without Dan Walsh. To his son Don ,and daughter Tracy and their families and the extended Walsh family, I don't think Dan ever got over the sudden passing of Mary some years ago.

"May he rest in God's Peace.

"We are all going to miss him dearly.