Tipperary sprinter helps Irish relay team to reach European Athletics final

Sharlene Mawdsley shows her delight after helping the Irish women's 4 x 400 metres relay team reach the European final at the Olympiastadion in Munich this morning. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Sharlene Mawdsley was part of the Irish 4 x 400 metres women's relay team that reached tomorrow's final by finishing second in this morning’s semi-final at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.
The Newport, Tipperary athlete, making her debut at the championships, ran the final leg, as Ireland finished runners-up behind The Netherlands.
The team which also included Sophie Becker, Phil Healy and Rhasidat Adeleke, with the latter fresh from setting a national record in her fifth-place finish in the 400 metres final, set a new national record of of 3:26.06.
The final takes place at 8.45pm Irish time on Saturday night.
