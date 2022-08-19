Search

19 Aug 2022

A tribute to legend Jimmy Butler of Upperchurch

Born in Parkstown, Horse & Jockey, Jimmy was the eldest in his family

A tribute to legend Jimmy Butler of Upperchurch

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

It was with great sadness that the community of Upperchurch Drombane learned of the passing of Jimmy Butler (pictured right) on Friday, June 17.


Born in Parkstown, Horse & Jockey, Jimmy was the eldest in his family. In his early life, Jimmy was very active in Cross Country and athletics for Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club. He led his club to victory in several competitions, winning gold in the County Novice at Clonmel in the early 1960s.
After completing his education in Pouldine NS and Thurles CBS, he began his employment in Murphy Machinery in Littleton and Kilkenny. He retired in 2016 after a lifetime of service.


Jimmy married Siobhan Kinnane in 1974 and they had one son, Fergal. He swiftly became part and parcel of the vibrant community of Upperchurch Drombane and a friendly face behind the bar. Jimmy had a unique ability to make everyone who came through the doors of Kinnanes feel welcome.
Throughout his life, he steadfastly supported every organisation and became recognised for his warm personality and strong sense of friendship. He was a true gentleman.


Jimmy had a strong interest in horse racing and poker; an interest he successfully spread to the people of Upperchurch with the weekly poker games in Kinnanes. Every year, Jimmy attended the races in both Galway and Aintree. In his later years he became the proud grandfather of his two grandchildren, Maisie and Andy.


Large crowds attended his funeral, highlighting his popularity and influence in the community. Symbols presented to the altar at the Requiem Mass included an All Ireland medal, Racing Post, Pen and Notebook, Deck of Cards, and a Ploughman.


Described in his Requiem Mass by Parish Priest Fr Tony Ryan as a “people person”, Jimmy will be remembered as one of life’s true gentlemen and will be missed by his community, close friends, and family.

Solas Mhic De ar a anam.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media