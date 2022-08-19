Search

19 Aug 2022

Tipperary player chosen on Irish rugby team to face Japan

Dorothy Wall will line out in the back row in Shizuoka

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

19 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Dorothy Wall has been named in the Irish women's rugby team for Saturday's first Test against Japan in Shizuoka.

The Fethard woman, who plays her club rugby with Blackrock College, has been chosen in the back row alongside Hannah O'Connor and Edel McMahon.

The team includes four debutants - Méabh Deely, Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton and Dannah O'Brien.

The game is part of the Ireland Women’s first-ever summer tour.

The match will be played at 11am Irish time and will be shown live on TG4. 

