BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí investigating assault on a youth by three males

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating an assault on a youth by three males which took place on Wednesday, August 17 between the hours of 10pm and 10.15pm at the Fethard Road Roundabout, Clonmel.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have witnessed this assault or have information are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 0526177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111.
