WEATHER: It looks like a cloudy and wet weekend for the Premier County
It looks like a cloudy weekend for the Premier County, with rain in parts on both Saturday and Sunday.
Met Éireann, expect temperatures to be around 9 degrees at the lowest and highest temperatures around 21 on Saturday.
Sunday temperatures are predicted to be between 12 and 18 degrees.
Munster
On Saturday, Met Éireann expects cloud and outbreaks of rain in many parts of Munster.
They say southern parts will be drier with the chance of some sunny spells.
Met Éireann says the highest temperatures will be between 16 to 21 degrees in fresh west to southwest winds, easing later.
