Tipperary's Max Wachman on Irish showjumping team that wins Aga Khan Cup

Max Wachman competing on Berlux Z in the Longines FEI Nations Cup during the Longines FEI Dublin Horse Show. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
The Irish showjumping team was jumping for joy this evening after winning the Aga Khan Cup at the Dublin Horse Show.
Tipperary's Max Wachman was on the team that won Ireland's first Aga Khan trophy in seven years, after they beat France in a jump-off.
Conor Swail and Count Me In secured the victory in the Nations Cup event, with Cian O'Connor and Kilkenny (a horse owned by Max Wachman's grandmother, Sue Magnier) having forced the jump-off against France.
The success continues a great year for teenager Wachman, who hails from Gooldscross, near Cashel.
At the beginning of the year he was on the Irish team that won the four-star Nations Cup at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida, scooping a double clear round on Berlux Z.
Closer to home he won the Holmestead Saddlery International Stakes at the Balmoral Show in May, which he followed with a second-place finish at the CSI four star show in Wiesbaden in Germany.
