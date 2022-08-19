Search

19 Aug 2022

Meet the Tipperary Rose of Tralee escorts

Meet the Tipperary Rose of Tralee escorts

Meet the Tipperary Rose of Tralee escorts

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Rose of Tralee International festival kicked off today in Kerry.

The roses are, of course, accompanied by their escorts for the five days of festivities.

Here are the two escorts for Tipperary.

Mark Collins

He holds a BA (Hons) in Dairy Business from UCD and is a member of his local Macra na Feirme club.

On Instagram, he is @mcmilkingit, where he shares farming and agricultural content and promotes sustainable agriculture.

Mark is a former Youth Modern Pentathlete, where he represented Ireland at European and world levels.

He also represented the Irish Pony Club abroad through Tetrathlon.

Mark is also passionate about travel, rugby and whiskey.

Gardaí release new figures on hate crime in Tipperary

Jonathan Dwyer 

Jonathan is not strictly from Tipperary but rather neighbouring Borris in Ossory in Laois.

However, according to his profile, Jonathan is active in North Tipperary Macra na Feirme, representing the county at the council.

Jonathan is a full-time dairy farmer with a degree in accountancy and a master's in management.

Jonathan is passionate about mental health and set up Make the Moove with a friend to support farmers and rural people.

He also loves sports, particularly rugby and hurling and travelling.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media