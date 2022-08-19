Meet the Tipperary Rose of Tralee escorts

The Rose of Tralee International festival kicked off today in Kerry.

The roses are, of course, accompanied by their escorts for the five days of festivities.

Here are the two escorts for Tipperary.

Mark Collins

He holds a BA (Hons) in Dairy Business from UCD and is a member of his local Macra na Feirme club.

On Instagram, he is @mcmilkingit, where he shares farming and agricultural content and promotes sustainable agriculture.

Mark is a former Youth Modern Pentathlete, where he represented Ireland at European and world levels.

He also represented the Irish Pony Club abroad through Tetrathlon.

Mark is also passionate about travel, rugby and whiskey.

Jonathan Dwyer

Jonathan is not strictly from Tipperary but rather neighbouring Borris in Ossory in Laois.

However, according to his profile, Jonathan is active in North Tipperary Macra na Feirme, representing the county at the council.

Jonathan is a full-time dairy farmer with a degree in accountancy and a master's in management.

Jonathan is passionate about mental health and set up Make the Moove with a friend to support farmers and rural people.

He also loves sports, particularly rugby and hurling and travelling.