Search

20 Aug 2022

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club - Presidents Prize was played last weekend on August 13 and 14

There was a great turnout of members playing in the honour of our President, Kathleen O’Neill

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club - Presidents Prize was played last weekend on August 13 and 14

County Tipperary Golf and Country Club - Ladies Presidents Prize prizewinners. Full caption in the article below

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

20 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Presidents Prize
The Presidents Prize was played last weekend on 13th and 14th August.
There was a great turnout of members playing in the honour of our President, Kathleen O’Neill.


The results of the Mens President prize are:
1st - John Ryan (B) (19) 47 pts
2nd - Shane Morrissey (19) 44 pts
Gross – Daniel Kennedy (5) 42 pts
3rd - Niall Tobin (22) 41 pts
4th – Johnny Hannigan (23) 41 pts.
Cat 1. 1st John Grogan (10) 39 pts
2nd John Foley (9) 38 pts
3rd Conor Moore (7) 38
Cat 2. 1st P.J. Maher (15) 40 pts
2nd Seamus Hickey (12) 39 pts
3rd Daragh Hickey (15) 38 pts.
Cat 3. 1st Philip Ryan (28) 35 pts
2nd Aiden Skeffington (28) 35 pts
3rd John O’Donoghue (19) 35 pts.


Kathleen presented her prizes on the 1st tee on Sunday night.
Congratulations to Pat Ryan (K) on his recent hole in one at the 12th


LADIES
Mary Hickey was an immensely popular winner of our Presidents Prize.
The full results are:
Winner : Mary Hickey (27.0) 41 pts
2nd Vera Heffernan (32.0) 39 pts
Gross: Maire O’Neill (17.3) 20 Gross pts
3rd Judy Hayes (32.8) 39 pts
4th Colette O’Dwyer (26.8) 50 pts
5th Marie Horgan (21.3) 42 pts
6th Michelle Crowe (21.4) 39 pts
Front 9: Niamh Chadwick (30.4) 22 pts
Back 9: Frances Boyle (12.8) 20 pt


9 HOLE COMPETITION
Winner: Maura Crosse (44.7) 22 pts.
PGA Benevolent Fundraiser played Sunday & Wednesday 7th and 10th August was well supported.
1st Anne Blake 24.3 = 69 nett.
2nd Liz Higgins 20.9 = 69 nett.
Gross: Frances Boyle 12.8 = 89 gross pts.
Thursday Evening’s social golf was won by Rena Ryan 21pts. 2nd Mary Hickey 20 pts.
Thursday 25th is mixed scramble and it is kindly sponsored by O’Connor/Julian Veterinary Cashel.

Caption: Front L/R: Mary Hickey - Presidents Prize winner, Kathleen O'Neill - Club President. Back L/R: Niamh Chadwick, Collette O'Dwyer, Vera Heffernan, Marie Horgan, Maura Crosse, Michele Crowe, Maire O'Neill, Judy Hayes, Frances Boyle

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media