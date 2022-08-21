New line dancing classes to start at a Tipperary community centre this September
Beginners line dancing classes in Dunkerrin Community Centre E53 E897 starting Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 8-9pm.
Dance to all kinds of music. A fun way to exercise, socialise and make new friends. Good for mind and body.
No partner needed. Contact Bernie at 087 644 8326. €10 per class.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.