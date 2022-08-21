LATEST: Planning GRANTED for an all-weather horse racetrack in Tipperary

File photo
Planning has been granted for an all-weather horse racetrack in Tipperary.
Tipperary Race Company PLC made the application for an all-weather horse racetrack integrated around the existing turf track at Ballykisteen, Gotinstown, Acraboy, Knockaneduff.
The development is to include: new 2.2km long sand based track ranging in width from 14-18m including 3 furlong sprint chute extension, 3.2m wide Gallop including all associated site infrastructure such as railings, start locations and other ancillary infrastructure.
It also includes a new underpass to all-weather and turf track, demolition of existing stable block (60 stables) and erection of new stable blocks comprising of 82 stables and associated works, demolition of ancillary building of 18m2, removal of existing parade ring (1,265m2) and construction of new parade ring (1,565m2) and associated works.
Tipperary County Council attached 16 conditions to their decision.
