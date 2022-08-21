Revealed: Tipperary GAA club applies for planning for floodlights and all-weather pitch

File photo: Construction plans
A Tipperary GAA club has applied for planning for floodlights and an all-weather pitch.
Rockwell Rovers GAA Club has made the application to the council for the provision of floodlighting and an all-weather pitch and a perimeter walkway.
The development address is at Rockwell Rovers GAA Grounds, Loughkent East, New Inn, Cashel.
A decision is due by October 12 of this year.
