Clonoulty/Rossmore re-group impressively to down Moycarkey

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship - Round 2

Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-25

Moycarkey/Borris 1-19

Clonoulty/Rossmore managed to pull off a really controlled performance under tough circumstances as they always had an extra gear to shift into as they got the better of Moycarkey/Borris in Boherlahan earlier this afternoon.

A lot of the pre-match build up would have been focusing on Clonoulty and how they would re-adjust after the turmoil of recent weeks, so it was really a lottery in terms of how the players would play, but they represented their parish with pride and controlled aggression as they alway had that little but to spare throughout a game played in blistering heat.

The loss for Moycarkey now condemns them to relegation fare in the coming weeks by virtue of Nenagh Éíre Óg’s win against Kilruane MacDonaghs, and they really couldn’t get to the same intensity and level of performance they reached in their second round win.

Tom Hayes, relocated to full forward with number three on his back, got his side off to a quick start with the first score of the game after just 45 seconds of play, but Danny Slattery responded in kind with a well taken effort a minute later to settle down the west men.

Clonoulty looked really composed early in the game, with midfielder Jimmy Maher really prominent on the ball and he was shooting with great efficiency too, scoring two of his side's next five points as they went into a 0-6 to 0-3 advantage after nine minutes.

The lead was extended out to five points shortly after with further efforts from Aaron Ryan and a Jack Ryan free, but Moycarkey didn’t let the panic set in and settled down in the following and had reduced the arrears to three points by the 20th minute with Kevin O’Regan, Kieran Morris and another from Tom Hayes had the score reading 0-10 to 0-7.

And that would be the gap at half time as the teams went score for score in the final ten minutes, with goal chances at a premium as the sides battled it out well in the middle third of the field; Clonoulty’s points coming from Enda Heffernan, Conor Hammersley, and a Jack Ryan free, while Niall Heffernan, Kyle Shelly, and Kevin O’Regan raised white flags as the the west men led 0-13 to 0-10 at the break.

It was Clonoulty who got the restart off on their terms early in the second half, with a brace of Jack Ryan frees extending their lead as Moycarkey indiscipline was proving very costly indeed, but the responded well in the next three minutes with John Bergin finding the target with Rhys Shelly landing a bomb of a free from distance by the 35th minute.

However, Clonoulty would take control of the next ten minutes, with Jack Ryan frees, along with further scores from the impressive Jimmy Maher had them in a five point lead at 0-20 to 0-15, with Moycarkey’s main currency for scores coming from numerous Kieran Morris frees, and you got the impression that it would take green flags for the outcome of this game to change course.

Coming up to the remaining couple of minute of normal time, Clonoulty had a six point lead and were in control but a Rhys Shelly 21 yard free gave them some hope as he galloped up to bounce a low, hard strike into th Clonoulty net and give the mid men hope with plenty of time to go.

But they just couldn’t conjure up the necessary opportunities to get the scores they needed, as Clonoulty’s bench helped them see it out with Cathal Bourke and Michael Ryan Winnie both finding the target in injury time to give their side a well deserved win.

Scorers: Clonoulty/Rossmore: Jack Ryan 0-10f, Jimmy Maher 0-4, Conor Hammersley 0-3, Danny Slattery, Enda Heffernan 0-2, Aaron Ryan, John O’Keeffe, Michael Ryan (W), Cathal Bourke all 0-1 each.



Moycarkey/Borris: Kieran Morris (0-9, 0-6f, 0-1 65), Rhys Shelly 1-2f, Tom Hayes, Kyle Shelly, Kevin O’Regan 0-2 each, Niall Heffernan, John Bergin 0-1 each.

Clonoulty/Rossmore: Martin Sadlier; Ronan Heffernan, Padraig Carew, Robert Doyle; Enda Heffernan, John O’Keeffe, Sean O’Connor; Jimmy Maher, Ciaran Quirke; Aaron Ryan, Conor Hammersley, Jack Ryan; Danny Slattery, James Hammersley, Tommy Ryan.

Subs: Michael Ryan (W) for J Hammersley (41); Stephen Ferncombe for A Ryan (55); Jimmy Ryan for Slattery (59, inj); Aaron Ryan for C Hammersley (62).

Moycarkey/Borris: Rhys Shelly; Chrissy McCullagh, Tom Ryan, Rory Darmody; Pat Molloy, Rory Ryan, Kevin Hayes; Niall Heffernan, Kevin O’Regan; John Bergin, Kyle Shelly, Kieran Cummins; Kieran Morris, Tom Hayes, Darren Flood.

Subs: JJ Darmody for Bergin (39); Jack Fallon for Flood (39); Stephen Walsh for O’Regan (54); James Power for K Shelly (56); Kevin O’Regan for R Darmody (62, inj).

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Thurles Gaels)