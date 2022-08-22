Tributes paid in community after sad passing of 97-year-old Tipperary woman

Rest in Peace
Sympathies have been expressed to the Fahey family, Woodbine, on the death in her 97th year of Maura who died in the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, where she resided for the last four years of her life and really enjoyed her time there.
To her sons and daughters, sister Bernadette, cousins and indeed many
friends sincere sympathy.
Maura was interred in Cappawhite after a very large funeral both days.
“On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.