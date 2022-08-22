Knockavilla News - Congratulations to Stasia Hourigan on winning €272

Knockavilla, Co. Tipperary
Congratulations to Stasia Hourigan, Clonkelly our share the spoils winner last week winning €272. Winning envelope purchased from the dispenser box in Knockavilla village.
Children's movie night takes place this Saturday, August 27, in Knockavilla Hall. First film for toddlers up to 1st class at 630pm, and at 8pm it's the turn for children from 2nd class up to 6th class.
All are welcome and refreshments will be available for parents and children. All we ask for admission is that each family will purchase a share the spoils envelope on arrival.
Multeen players will hold a welcome meeting on Monday September 5 in Knockavilla Hall at 8pm for current and new members, to discuss our plans for December production. If you are interested in helping out in any way, either on stage, backstage crew, set building, etc, please pop down for a cuppa and chat.
