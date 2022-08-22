Search

22 Aug 2022

Check out all the Tipperary GAA results for the weekend

See how your club fared over the weekend

Action from the clash of Loughmore Castleiney and JK Brackens in FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday



FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 1
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: The Ragg, Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-17 Nenagh ire g 3-19
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-25 Moycarkey-Borris 1-19

FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 2
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Nenagh, Borris-Ileigh 0-29 Templederry Kenyons 0-23
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Drom-Inch 3-21 Thurles Sarsfields 0-23

FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 3
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Holycross/Ballycahill 0-20 Toomevara 2-18

Above: Action from the clash of Borris-Ileigh and Templederry in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship

FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 4
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Dolla, Kildangan 1-18 ire g Annacarty/Donohill 0-9
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, JK Brackens 1-16 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-16

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling championship Knockout
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Templemore, Thurles Sarsfields 2-16 JK Brackens 2-12
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Drombane, Upperchurch-Drombane 3-17 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-13

FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Bansha, Sean Treacys 2-16 St Mary's 2-19
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Nenagh, Burgess 2-16 Newport 3-17

FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 2
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Toomevara, Roscrea 1-17 Silvermines 2-9

FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 3
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Ballina 3-13 Killenaule 3-21

FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 4
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Cashel King Cormacs 0-21 Portroe 1-13
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Littleton, Carrick Swan 1-18 Clonakenny 3-20

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1
Tue, 16 Aug, Venue: Clonmore, Knock 4-9 Clonakenny 0-9

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Holycross, Cappawhite 0-16 Moneygall 2-24

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 2
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-18 Skeheenarinky 1-19
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Toomevara, Ballinahinch 2-17 Borrisokane 2-15

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 3
Fri, 19 Aug, Venue: Dolla, Drom-Inch 1-24 Shannon Rovers 1-21
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Arravale Rovers 3-14 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 3-21

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 4
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Templetuohy, Golden-Kilfeacle 0-11 Lorrha-Dorrha 3-19
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Boherlahan Dualla 3-18 Carrick Davins 3-16

Above: Goalmouth action from the clash of Clonoulty Rossmore and Moycarkey Borris

Thurles Credit Union Junior CHurling Knockout
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: killea, Killea 1-8 Loughmore-Castleiney 6-22

Gleeson Concrete Jun A Hurling
Wed, 17 Aug, Venue: Annacarty, Lattin-Cullen 2-15 Cashel King Cormacs 0-15

Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 1
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-22 Emly 3-12

Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 2
Thu, 18 Aug, Venue: Clonoulty, Clonoulty/Rossmore 4-26 Golden-Kilfeacle 0-8 

