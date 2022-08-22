Check out all the Tipperary GAA results for the weekend

Action from the clash of Loughmore Castleiney and JK Brackens in FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 1
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: The Ragg, Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-17 Nenagh ire g 3-19
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-25 Moycarkey-Borris 1-19
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 2
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Nenagh, Borris-Ileigh 0-29 Templederry Kenyons 0-23
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Drom-Inch 3-21 Thurles Sarsfields 0-23
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 3
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Holycross/Ballycahill 0-20 Toomevara 2-18
Above: Action from the clash of Borris-Ileigh and Templederry in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 4
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Dolla, Kildangan 1-18 ire g Annacarty/Donohill 0-9
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, JK Brackens 1-16 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-16
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling championship Knockout
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Templemore, Thurles Sarsfields 2-16 JK Brackens 2-12
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Drombane, Upperchurch-Drombane 3-17 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-13
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Bansha, Sean Treacys 2-16 St Mary's 2-19
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Nenagh, Burgess 2-16 Newport 3-17
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 2
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Toomevara, Roscrea 1-17 Silvermines 2-9
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 3
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Ballina 3-13 Killenaule 3-21
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 4
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Cashel King Cormacs 0-21 Portroe 1-13
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Littleton, Carrick Swan 1-18 Clonakenny 3-20
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1
Tue, 16 Aug, Venue: Clonmore, Knock 4-9 Clonakenny 0-9
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Holycross, Cappawhite 0-16 Moneygall 2-24
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 2
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-18 Skeheenarinky 1-19
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Toomevara, Ballinahinch 2-17 Borrisokane 2-15
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 3
Fri, 19 Aug, Venue: Dolla, Drom-Inch 1-24 Shannon Rovers 1-21
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Arravale Rovers 3-14 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 3-21
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 4
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Templetuohy, Golden-Kilfeacle 0-11 Lorrha-Dorrha 3-19
Sat, 20 Aug, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Boherlahan Dualla 3-18 Carrick Davins 3-16
Above: Goalmouth action from the clash of Clonoulty Rossmore and Moycarkey Borris
Thurles Credit Union Junior CHurling Knockout
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: killea, Killea 1-8 Loughmore-Castleiney 6-22
Gleeson Concrete Jun A Hurling
Wed, 17 Aug, Venue: Annacarty, Lattin-Cullen 2-15 Cashel King Cormacs 0-15
Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 1
Sun, 21 Aug, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-22 Emly 3-12
Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 2
Thu, 18 Aug, Venue: Clonoulty, Clonoulty/Rossmore 4-26 Golden-Kilfeacle 0-8
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.