ALERT: Irish Water are working to resolve an issue in Fethard today

Irish Water are working to resolve an issue in Fethard today
Irish Water is reporting a pump interruption in Fethard today.
They expect supply in Mullenbawn, Fethard and the surrounding area to be affected.
Works are scheduled until 5pm on August 22.
