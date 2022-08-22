Two children baptised and welcome into Christian community in this Tipperary area

File photo
We welcome into the Christian community in Powerstown Sophie Sandbach and Cillian Cantwell who were baptised in Lisronagh on Saturday and congratulate their parents, Karl and Anita and Edmund and Chanelle.
