Irish Water announces lifting of boil water notice imposed on customers served by Horse & Jockey Public Supply

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council wishes to notify customers on the Horse and Jockey Public Water Supply that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice issued on the 13 August is now lifted with immediate effect. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Irish Water operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Tipperary County Council to carry out the necessary works to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

Consumers on the Horse and Jockey Public Water Supply in County Tipperary can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation, and brushing teeth.

Colin Cunningham of Irish Water said: “Irish Water and Tipperary County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.”

Irish Water, the Local Authority, and the Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.