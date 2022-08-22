On your bike: Time to saddle up as the Trip to Tipp fundraising cycle returns

The 26th annual Trip to Tipp in support of NCBI takes place on Sunday September 4.

Long-time Trip To Tipp organiser Billy Shanahan said: “We couldn’t be happier to support NCBI with Trip to Tipp for another year. This event is so important to us all and to the work of NCBI in providing support and services to people who are blind or vision impaired. We will also use this year’s Trip to Tipp to remember three people who were incredibly important to us and the event - Lorraine Shanahan, Gerry Shields and Michael Sutton.”

Kathleen Donnelly, alongside her daughter Annie, who is an NCBI service user, will be involved in Trip to Tipp again this year.

“We already have Annie polishing off her tandem bicycle in advance of this year’s Trip To Tipp! We can’t wait to get down to Thurles to enjoy what is always an amazing day out in support of NCBI," said Kathleen.

Participants can cycle, walk or run during the event, which kicks off at the Ursuline Sports Complex on Templemore Road in Thurles. Refreshments, a commemorative medal and a commemorative t-shirt will be available for all participants.

The times for the cycle aer:

- 9.30am: 120km Glen of Aherlow Challenge, €30 registration

- 10am: 60km Scenic tour of Tipperary, €30 registration

- 11.15am: 10km Family Fun Cycle, €10 registration

The walk will take place as follows:

- 10am: 10km walk, €10 registration

The time for the run is:

- 11am: 10km road run, €10 registration

Participants can register for their selected Trip to Tipp event online through the event page on the NCBI website, or on the day at the Ursuline Sports Complex.

All cyclists must wear helmets.