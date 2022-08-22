Tipperary University Hospital's Emergency Department experiencing overcrowding

Tipperary University Hospital has issued a statement outlining that its Emergency Department is currently experiencing overcrowding.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most," said a hospital spokesperson.

"The Emergency Department has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs. However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill, the ED will assess and treat you as a priority."

"Hospital staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible, where appropriate.

"Management at TippUH apologises for any inconvenience caused," the statement concluded.