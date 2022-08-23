Heritage Week in Rambling House Roscrea is a huge success for all

Billy Costello seen here Singing to the large crowd. Photo by PJ Wright
From Age Friendly Roscrea, we would like to thank the musicians who gave their time to us yet again for a wonderful night of entertainment during Heritage Week.
Míle buíochas! Thank you also to all who gave generously to our donation box. Your continued support is much appreciated.
Huge thanks to all who attended our Rambling House in Roscrea Courthouse to celebrate National Heritage Week, (see page 8 of the Tipperary Star this week for full coverage).
This event would not have been possible without Fear an Tí Seamus Moloughney, Anne Keevey (Age Friendly Roscrea) and all musicians, singers and storytellers who raised the roof!
A great night was had by all
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.