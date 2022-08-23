Search

23 Aug 2022

Check out all your Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next seven days

Hurling and football games aplenty in the Premier County in the next week

See if your club is playing in the next week

See if your club is playing in the next week

Reporter:

news reporter

23 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship Knockout
Tue, 23 Aug, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, (Quarter Finals), Boherlahan Dualla V JK Brackens 19:00, Ref: John Butler

Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B FB DIV 1
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 1), Loughmore-Castleiney V Moyne/Templetuohy 19:30, Ref: Seamus Delaney

Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B FB DIV2
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 1), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Drom-Inch 18:45, Ref: Jonathan Cullen

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Knockout
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: The Ragg, (Quarter Finals), Drom-Inch V Moycarkey-Borris 11:30, Ref: Kevin Jordan
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, (Quarter Finals), Moyne/Templetuohy V Thurles Gaels 18:30, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Mon, 29 Aug, Venue: Dr. Morris Park, (Quarter Finals), JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields 20:00, Ref: Joe Leahy
Mon, 29 Aug, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, (Quarter Finals), Knock V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 20:00, Ref: John Lillis

Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Semi-Final ), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Thurles Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Michael Heffernan

FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship - Group 1
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Littleton, (Round 3), Killenaule V Upperchurch-Drombane 14:30, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Round 3), Cahir V Clonmel Commercials 14:30, Ref: Martin Doyle

FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship - Group 2
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Drom-Inch V Moyle Rovers 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Round 3), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Rockwell Rovers 18:30, Ref: David Grogan

FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship - Group 3
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Round 3), Aherlow V Loughmore-Castleiney 18:30, Ref: Donie Horan
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Golden, (Round 3), Ardfinnan V Moycarkey-Borris 18:30, Ref: Sean Lonergan (M)

FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship - Group 4
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V JK Brackens 16:00, Ref: Pat O Mahony
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Bansha, (Round 3), Arravale Rovers V Ballyporeen 16:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 1
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round 3), Golden-Kilfeacle V Moyle Rovers 12:30, Ref: Padraig Skeffington
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Father Sheehys 12:30, Ref: Michael Kennedy

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 2
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Littleton, (Round 3), Moyne/Templetuohy V Mullinahone 19:00, Ref: John Butler

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 3
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Clonmel Commercials V JK Brackens 14:30, Ref: Richard O Connor
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Clonmel g V Fethard 14:30, Ref: Luke Foran

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 4
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Round 3), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Loughmore-Castleiney 16:30, Ref: Sean Everard

South Tipperary Junior A Hurling KO
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Newcastle GAA Pitch, (QF), Cahir V Father Sheehys 19:00, Ref: Michael Kennedy
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (QF), Fethard V Newcastle 19:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan (M)
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Davin Park, Carrick, (QF), Ballingarry V Moyle Rovers 19:00, Ref: Luke Foran
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (QF), Grangemockler Ballyneale V Carrick Swan 19:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors

South Tipp U/19 A Hurling KO
Thu, 25 Aug, Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, St Mary's V Carrick Swan 19:00, Ref: Martin Doyle

South Tipp JAF Group A
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Round 3), Killenaule V Newcastle 19:00, Ref: TBC

South Tipp JAF Group C
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round 3), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ballylooby/Castlegrace 12:00, Ref: TBC

South Tipp JAF GRoup D
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Marlfield, (Round 3), Clerihan V Cahir 19:00, Ref: TBC

South Tipp Junior B Football 2022
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Beal Atha Poirin, (Round 1), Ballyporeen V Moyle Rovers 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Marlfield, (Round 1), Marlfield V Mullinahone 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Davin Park, Carrick, (Round 1), Carrick Davins V Clonmel g 12:00, Ref: TBC

North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 1), Toomevara V Borris-Ileigh 18:45, Ref: TBC
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Ballina, (Round 1), Ballina V Ballinahinch 18:45, Ref: TBC

North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Dolla, (Round 1), Silvermines V Kildangan 18:45, Ref: TBC
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Roscrea, (Round 1), Roscrea V Kilruane MacDonaghs 18:45, Ref: TBC

Watch Centre North Junior B Hurling Championship Knock Out
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Lorrha, (Semi Final), Lorrha-Dorrha V Silvermines 00:00, Ref: Christy Mc Loughlin

Under-19 A Football
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Round 5), Arravale Rovers V Rockwell/Rosegreen 19:15, Ref: Tom Dawson
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Round 5), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:15, Ref: Richard O Connor

Junior A Football
Tue, 23 Aug, Venue: Kilcommon, (rd 4), Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:30, Ref: James Lees
Thu, 25 Aug, Venue: Emly, (semifinal), Arravale Rovers V Solohead 18:45, Ref: Paddy Russell
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Annacarty, (semifinal), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Sean Treacys 18:45, Ref: David Grogan

Junior B Football group 1
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Solohead, (semi final), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Aherlow 19:00, Ref: Richard O Connor

Junior B Football group 2
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Lattin, (semi final), Cappawhite V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:00, Ref: Paddy Russell

Under-19 B Football Gr 1
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Clonoulty, (semi final), Golden-Kilfeacle V Cappawhite Gaels 19:00, Ref: Donie Horan

Under-19 B Football Gr 2
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Solohead, (semi final), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Eire Og/SeanTreacys 19:00, Ref: Paddy Russell

Under-19 B Hurling - Gr 2
Tue, 30 Aug, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (final), Golden-Kilfeacle V Cappawhite Gaels 18:45, Ref: Fergal Horgan

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media