Check out all your Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next seven days

See if your club is playing in the next week
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship Knockout
Tue, 23 Aug, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, (Quarter Finals), Boherlahan Dualla V JK Brackens 19:00, Ref: John Butler
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B FB DIV 1
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 1), Loughmore-Castleiney V Moyne/Templetuohy 19:30, Ref: Seamus Delaney
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B FB DIV2
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 1), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Drom-Inch 18:45, Ref: Jonathan Cullen
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Knockout
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: The Ragg, (Quarter Finals), Drom-Inch V Moycarkey-Borris 11:30, Ref: Kevin Jordan
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, (Quarter Finals), Moyne/Templetuohy V Thurles Gaels 18:30, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Mon, 29 Aug, Venue: Dr. Morris Park, (Quarter Finals), JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields 20:00, Ref: Joe Leahy
Mon, 29 Aug, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, (Quarter Finals), Knock V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 20:00, Ref: John Lillis
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Semi-Final ), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Thurles Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Michael Heffernan
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship - Group 1
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Littleton, (Round 3), Killenaule V Upperchurch-Drombane 14:30, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Round 3), Cahir V Clonmel Commercials 14:30, Ref: Martin Doyle
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship - Group 2
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Drom-Inch V Moyle Rovers 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Round 3), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Rockwell Rovers 18:30, Ref: David Grogan
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship - Group 3
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Round 3), Aherlow V Loughmore-Castleiney 18:30, Ref: Donie Horan
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Golden, (Round 3), Ardfinnan V Moycarkey-Borris 18:30, Ref: Sean Lonergan (M)
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship - Group 4
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V JK Brackens 16:00, Ref: Pat O Mahony
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Bansha, (Round 3), Arravale Rovers V Ballyporeen 16:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 1
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round 3), Golden-Kilfeacle V Moyle Rovers 12:30, Ref: Padraig Skeffington
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Father Sheehys 12:30, Ref: Michael Kennedy
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 2
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Littleton, (Round 3), Moyne/Templetuohy V Mullinahone 19:00, Ref: John Butler
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 3
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Clonmel Commercials V JK Brackens 14:30, Ref: Richard O Connor
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Clonmel g V Fethard 14:30, Ref: Luke Foran
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 4
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Round 3), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Loughmore-Castleiney 16:30, Ref: Sean Everard
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling KO
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Newcastle GAA Pitch, (QF), Cahir V Father Sheehys 19:00, Ref: Michael Kennedy
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (QF), Fethard V Newcastle 19:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan (M)
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Davin Park, Carrick, (QF), Ballingarry V Moyle Rovers 19:00, Ref: Luke Foran
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (QF), Grangemockler Ballyneale V Carrick Swan 19:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
South Tipp U/19 A Hurling KO
Thu, 25 Aug, Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, St Mary's V Carrick Swan 19:00, Ref: Martin Doyle
South Tipp JAF Group A
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Round 3), Killenaule V Newcastle 19:00, Ref: TBC
South Tipp JAF Group C
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round 3), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ballylooby/Castlegrace 12:00, Ref: TBC
South Tipp JAF GRoup D
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Marlfield, (Round 3), Clerihan V Cahir 19:00, Ref: TBC
South Tipp Junior B Football 2022
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Beal Atha Poirin, (Round 1), Ballyporeen V Moyle Rovers 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Marlfield, (Round 1), Marlfield V Mullinahone 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 28 Aug, Venue: Davin Park, Carrick, (Round 1), Carrick Davins V Clonmel g 12:00, Ref: TBC
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 1), Toomevara V Borris-Ileigh 18:45, Ref: TBC
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Ballina, (Round 1), Ballina V Ballinahinch 18:45, Ref: TBC
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Dolla, (Round 1), Silvermines V Kildangan 18:45, Ref: TBC
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Roscrea, (Round 1), Roscrea V Kilruane MacDonaghs 18:45, Ref: TBC
Watch Centre North Junior B Hurling Championship Knock Out
Sat, 27 Aug, Venue: Lorrha, (Semi Final), Lorrha-Dorrha V Silvermines 00:00, Ref: Christy Mc Loughlin
Under-19 A Football
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Round 5), Arravale Rovers V Rockwell/Rosegreen 19:15, Ref: Tom Dawson
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Round 5), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:15, Ref: Richard O Connor
Junior A Football
Tue, 23 Aug, Venue: Kilcommon, (rd 4), Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:30, Ref: James Lees
Thu, 25 Aug, Venue: Emly, (semifinal), Arravale Rovers V Solohead 18:45, Ref: Paddy Russell
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Annacarty, (semifinal), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Sean Treacys 18:45, Ref: David Grogan
Junior B Football group 1
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Solohead, (semi final), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Aherlow 19:00, Ref: Richard O Connor
Junior B Football group 2
Fri, 26 Aug, Venue: Lattin, (semi final), Cappawhite V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:00, Ref: Paddy Russell
Under-19 B Football Gr 1
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Clonoulty, (semi final), Golden-Kilfeacle V Cappawhite Gaels 19:00, Ref: Donie Horan
Under-19 B Football Gr 2
Wed, 24 Aug, Venue: Solohead, (semi final), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Eire Og/SeanTreacys 19:00, Ref: Paddy Russell
Under-19 B Hurling - Gr 2
Tue, 30 Aug, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (final), Golden-Kilfeacle V Cappawhite Gaels 18:45, Ref: Fergal Horgan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.