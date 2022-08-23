JOBS BOARD: Nine new jobs available in Tipperary this week

Need work? Here are nine jobs available this week.



School Secretary - Nenagh

The ETB is looking for a School Secretary – Clerical Officer Grade III for Nenagh College. The position is 17.5hrs a week. The deadline for applications is August 24 at 12pm.

Those interested can apply on the ETB website.

Checkout Operator- Cahir

Supervalu in Cahir is looking for a Checkout Operator with experience. The position is permanent and flexible, Monday to Friday.

Apply here

Pharmacy Sales Assistant-Clonmel

Mahers Pharmacy in Clonmel is recruiting a part-time Sales Assistant. The salary is €12-€15 an hour.

Full job description can be found here.

Waiting Staff-Clonmel

Niamh’s Clonmel are hiring full and part-time waiting staff. The salary is €10.50 - €14.04 an hour. Shifts are eight hours, and the schedule is flexible.

Full job description is available here.

Food Preparation and Customer Service- Cashel

Martin O’Dwyer Butcher LTD is looking to fill full-time and part-time roles in food preparation and customer service.

The salary is €11. Hours are between 25 and 40 hours a week.

Full job description is available here.



Hotel Receptionist-Thurles

Hayes Hotel is recruiting a Hotel Receptionist in Thurles. The salary is €12 an hour, and the position is a day shift.

Apply here.

Kitchen Assistant-Nenagh

The Food Hall in Nenagh is looking for a Kitchen Assistant to start in the next couple of weeks. Shifts are in the day and weekend availability is a must.

The salary is €11.00 - €11.50 an hour.

Apply here.

Sales Assistant- Clonmel

Dunnes Stores in Clonmel are looking to recruit a Sales Assistant with experience in customer service.

Apply here

Catering Assistant - Templemore

The Garda College in Templemore is looking for a Catering Assistant. The salary scale is between €478.77 - €825.10 per week.

The closing date for applications is September 2.

Full eligibility criteria is available here.