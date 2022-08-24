BIG READ: Fascinating insight into history of glove making in Tipperary

I attended the launch and premiere of the film documentary of 'Tipperary Glove Factories Remembered' on Thursday August 18th.

This film documentary traces the gloving industry in Tipperary Town from its beginning in the early 1900s to the 1970s.

The film is a tribute to the men & women who worked in this industry, especially those working from home doing piece work.

Piecework is a form of work in which employees are paid not on the basis of working time, but on the basis of their work performance.

The film was launched in front of a packed audience at the Tipperary Excel and was complemented by an exhibition featuring memorabilia salvaged from the last remaining glove factory at James Street.

Both my late father and mother, Larry Quinn and Mary (Breen) Quinn worked in the Glove Factory on the Station Road, which opened in 1936 with 150 employees.

My Mam worked in the office there and my Dad trained as a master cutter. It was there that both my parents met and the rest as they say is history.

When images of my Dad & Mam flashed up on the big screen I felt very emotional and also very proud of their contribution to the industrial life of the town during the late 30s/40s and 50s.

After the factory there closed my father went to work with the late Jim O'Connor in Bansha in Glen Ara Gloves, which operated very successfully until Jim O'Connor died in 1976.

The film opens with views of modern day Tipperary Town and then proceeds to take us back to the early 1900's and to the establishment of the first Fownes Glove Factory in the town.

Dr Des Marnane provided the script and documentary narration for this part of the film which outlines the effects of the War of Independence to the idustrial life of the town and the subsequent celebration in welcoming the Glove Factory and the Lino Factory to the town.

Dr Marnane provides an excellent narration of what life was like in Tipperary Town during that period and of the importance of the Glove Factories to the people and to the life of the town.

25 minutes into the film the production moves to a fictional drama, narrated by Elaine Fitzpatrick, of life in the Glove Factory which gives the viewers a glimpse of the issues of the day.

It is a really entertaining section which takes us back to the late 1950's, a time when an insurance stamp was paid for the first time on behalf of workers and a shorter working week was enjoyed.

The re-enactment is based on a Friday morning in April when talk amongst the ladies is mainly about the dance at the weekend in the Tower Ballroom.

Before the film concludes there are a number of end credit voices with contributions from those who worked in the gloving industry and from family members.

Special thanks are due to Mary Alice O'Connor/Long, who was producer for the film, Dr Denis G Marnane for the script and documentary narration, Jim Keane who was the director and Elaine Fitzpatrick, who was narrator for the re-enactment, along with the wonderful cast and crew.

There are so many people involved in the making of this film and it is a splendid work of collaboration leading to this wonderful tribute honouring our industrial heritage. Tipperary County Council Heritage Officer, Róisín O'Grady, said that she was somewhat speechless after seeing the film.

"What a wonderful piece of history and what a fascinating insight into the history of glove making in Tipperary Town. Projects like this capture the essence of what Heritage Week is all about. It's about coming together as a community and about sharing stories. It's about highlighting our history and our unique heritage. This was something that was done by the town. It was done in the town and it was done for the town, and that's a wonderful achievement" said Róisín. Michael Begley, Manager of the Tipp Town Revitalisation Task Force, said it was a wonderful piece of work and paid a warm tribute to Mary Alice O'Connor/Long who had produced the film and to the others involved in the production.

"We launched our plan recently and there are over 100 different actions in it which we know will make a huge impact on the town and we believe that we are starting to make a difference. This is one of the projects and there are many others that will come to fruition over time. We know that all of this will make a huge impact to the town and it will be a much better place to live and work and visit. Nothing works without the volunteers that back all of the projects up and drive things on the ground and I want to thank all of those who assist the work of the Task Force in any way" said Michael.

The County Cathaoirleach, Cllr Roger Kennedy, launched the production and thanked the County Council and the Heritage Council for providing the funding for the production.

The background music in the film is from Mick Delahunty, the lost recordings of 1948, courtesy of Tipperary County Museum and the re-enactment was shot in Lisvernane Hall in conjunction with Tipperary Excel Heritage Company.

The film crew were A.V. Star Systems Ltd., and the film is available to view on the social media platforms of the Tipp Town Revitalisation Task Force.