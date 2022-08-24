Motorists can expect delays on Knocklofty road due to roadworks

Motorists can expect delays on the Clonmel to Knocklofty road on Wednesday August 24
Please be advised that Waterford County Council will be carrying out necessary road resurfacing works on the R665 Wood Road between Knocklofty and Clonmel today, August 24. A stop/go system will be in place but please expect delays or use alternative routes.
