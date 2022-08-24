Search

24 Aug 2022

'Strictly no dogs allowed,' annual Ramble to Darby's Bed on this weekend

Martin Quinn

24 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Ramble to historic Darby’s Bed

The annual Ramble to Darby’s Bed near Galbally will take place on Saturday, August 27.

The event which is organised by Hillwalking Radio Club is a low level walk with a slight incline at the start and takes about two and a half hours.

Pre-registration at the community hall in Galbally is from 10.30am.

This year there will be a second walk which will be a walk and talk on the War of Independence around the village of Galbally given by Charlie Richardson.

Strictly no dogs allowed.

Donations to the club go towards CPR training and waterproof clothing for the team.

Tea and refreshments afterwards in the community hall.

Darby’s Bed (also known as Duntryleague Passage Tomb), are the remains of a passage tomb, situated near the summit of a steep hill just outside the village of Galbally.

The tomb probably dates to around 3,000BC, and was once covered by a stone cairn or earthen mound. All that remains visible today are large upright stones known as orthostats that once lined the passageway and the capped chamber of the passage tomb.

The Neolithic tomb is steeped with legend and folklore, and the tragic lovers Diarmuid and Gráinne are said to have sheltered for a night inside this tomb when they were fleeing Fionn Mac Cumhaill.

From Galbally village square, head northwest and follow the signpost marked Duntryleague cairns and passage tomb.

This should be a very interesting ramble and well worth being part of the occasion.

Written by Martin Quinn

