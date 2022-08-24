Outdoor Mass planned at Carrick-on-Suir paupers' cemetery

The annual Mass for St Francis’ Paupers’ Cemetery and St John’s Terrace in Carrick-on-Suir will be celebrated this Thursday, August 25 at 7.30pm.

Fr Jimmy Browne will celebrate Mass for those men, women and children who are interred in the cemetery along with recently deceased people from St John’s Terrace who are buried elsewhere.

Carrick-on-Suir Brass Band will perform at the Mass.

Since the ecumenical service to mark the restoration of the graveyard on September 12 last year, there have been a few additions added to the cemetery.

A limestone holy water font recovered from the ruins of the burnt workhouse in 1922, now stands at the entrance to the infants’ burial plot.

An information display board was erected at the railway line side of the burial plot in early August on which the artifacts on the site are all described and explained.

Some further planting has also been carried out at the cemetery since September 2021 that includes a Laurel grove planted behind the large timber cross and a weeping Ash tree beside the iron cook pot.

There will be a gate collection on the evening of August 25 to help defray the ongoing costs of maintenance of the cemetery.

All are welcome.