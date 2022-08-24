TRAFFIC: Surfacing works near Cashel tomorrow
Tipperary County Council has announced there will be temporary traffic management on the L-5412-0 Knockbrit to Kilsallagh for tomorrow, August 25.
Surfacing works will take place from 8am to 5pm.
Local access will be maintained and diversions in place.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.