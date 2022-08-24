Search

24 Aug 2022

BREAKING: 'I had to sit down,' Tipperary millionaire collects Lotto prize

'When I found out I’d just become a millionaire, I had to sit down!'

National Lottery

Lucky Tipperary winner

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

There was a hive of activity in the National Lottery’s winner's room Wednesday afternoon as Ireland’s two newest millionaires from county Tipperary and county Sligo picked up a combined €2 million in prizes which they won in a special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.       

The special raffle draw guarantees a winner of €1 million in each Friday EuroMillions draw on 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th of August.    

Claiming their €1,005,000 million prize from the special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw was a player from county Tipperary who purchased their winning quick pick ticket online or on the National Lottery app.

The winner, who also wishes to keep their win private, is looking forward to celebrating with family: “When I found out I’d just become a millionaire, I had to sit down! I just couldn’t get my head around it, I still can’t! I’m looking forward to taking the family on a well- deserved holiday. We’re thinking of maybe going to Dubai and doing it a proper 5-star luxury style holiday”, they said.  

IN PICTURES: Action shots of busy weekend of Tipperary club hurling games

The Sligo winner became the first millionaire of the special raffle draw on the 5th of August, after purchasing their winning ticket worth €1,005,000 million in The Regional Stores, Ballinode in Co. Sligo.  

The winner, who wishes to keep their win private, spoke of their shock when they realised they’d won the live-changing prize: “I was walking around with this ticket in my pocket for a full week not realising how much it was worth!  I couldn’t believe it when I was told it was over €1million! You know, you always dream about winning but you never think it’s actually going to be you. I’ve no big plans yet for the money but it’s definitely going to take the pressure off as the cost of living has gone so expensive”, they said.   

On Friday 19th of August the third millionaire of this special raffle draw was made after purchasing their winning ticket worth €1 million on the day of the draw in Costcutter, Bealadangan, Co. Galway.  

The National Lottery is urging players in Galway to check their tickets as the winner is yet to come forward. The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle code in the EuroMillions draw on Friday 19th of August was: I – NCR – 41927   

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media