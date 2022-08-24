Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett retains green jersey in Vuelta a Espana

Sam Bennett is still ahead in the points classification at the Vuelta a Espana
Tipperary's Sam Bennett has held onto the green jersey in the Vuelta a Espana, despite finishing in 171st place in today's fifth fifth stage in Bilbao.
UAE Emirates’ rider Marc Soler won the stage. South Africa’s Daryl Impey was second while British cyclist Fred Wright was third.
Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Bennett has already won back-to-back stages and is still nine points ahead of Danish cyclist Mads Pedersen in the points classification.
