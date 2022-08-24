Search

24 Aug 2022

Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett retains green jersey in Vuelta a Espana

Carrick-on-Suir man holds nine points lead in points classification

Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett is still ahead in the points classification at the Vuelta a Espana

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

24 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary's Sam Bennett has held onto the green jersey in the Vuelta a Espana, despite finishing in 171st place in today's fifth fifth stage in Bilbao.

UAE Emirates’ rider Marc Soler won the stage. South Africa’s Daryl Impey was second while British cyclist Fred Wright was third.

Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Bennett has already won back-to-back stages and is still nine points ahead of Danish cyclist Mads Pedersen in the points classification.

News

