Tipperary had more than 500 tiny arrivals in the first quarter of 2022

24 Aug 2022

The Central Statistics Office has released its provisional vital statistics for the first quarter of this year

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

24 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Five hundred and thirty-two babies were born in Tipperary between January and March of this year. 

This is according to provisional statistics released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today, August 24. 

According to the Vital Statistics First Quarter 2022 release, almost half of those babies were born to people outside of marriage or civil partnership (45.9%). 

These figures are grouped by the registered residence of the mother. 


Deaths

The statistics released today also show the provisional number of deaths of residents in Tipperary. 

Between January and March, 371 people in Tipperary died. 

Of those, 207 were male and 164 female. 

The biggest cause of death was circulatory disease, followed by cancer. 

Covid-19 accounted for 18 deaths in the first quarter of 2022. 

National 

Nationally, births were up 16% compared to quarter one of 2021.

Deaths were down 0.3% compared to the same period. 

For births, 43.6 were outside marriage, or civil partnership and the average age of the mother was 33. 

Cancer and circulatory disease killed more people in Ireland than any other cause. 

Those two diseases accounted for 55.8% of all deaths nationally. 

The figures also show there were 3,205 marriages registered.

