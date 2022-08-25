Search

25 Aug 2022

About town in Templemore - news and events from Carden's Wild Demesne

Templemore Library will be holding a back-to-school themed stories and craft workshop on Monday, August 29 at 11am

About town in Templemore - news and events from Carden's Wild Demesne

Templemore

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

25 Aug 2022 9:33 AM

Loughmore Cards
11 games Phil McGrath and Sean Moynihan
10 games John Kelly and Phelim O’Dea
Seamie Brennan and Dick O’Keeffe
Mary Maher and Jacob Fairbrother
Raffle: Phelim O’Dea, Paddy Hennessey and Phil Barry.
Game every Sunday night at 8.30pm. All are welcome.

Templemore Library
Templemore Library will be holding a back-to-school themed stories and craft workshop on Monday, 29th of August at 11am. Suitable for 4-6 year olds. Booking is essential at 0504-32555.
New members are invited to join Templemore Library’s brand new craft group which begins in September. Whether you’re interested in knitting, embroidery, card making, crocheting, etc.... come along and enjoy an hour of crafting and chats!! Tea and Coffee will be provided. All are welcome regardless of skill level. Contact 0504-32555 to register.

Pilgrimage to Lough Derg and Knock
Bus will leave on Monday September 12 serving Killenaule, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea, Tipperary Town, Pallasgreen, Birdhill, Nenagh and Birr.
Holy Mass in Knock. Dinner and B&B in the Great Northern Hotel Bundoran. Tuesday 13th travel to Lough Derg for day Retreat - 10am to 4pm. Meal on return journey at Gleesons in Roscommon. Cost €190 pps. Deposit €100 by September 1. If paying by cheque make payable to Lough Derg outing and send to Fr. Murphy PP Drom or to Bridget O’Dea Loughmore Templemore. Times will be arranged later.

Book Club
It’s that time of year again when indoor events resume after the Summer break and it’s no different at Templemore Library with the Book Club meetings planned for the coming season. The book title selected for the opening meeting is Patrick Gale’s Take Nothing With You, which is a stunning portrayal of a boy on the cusp of adulthood and the complexities of what being a grown up can mean.
Copies are now available at the library and members please note the change of date to September 22 with a start time of 6.45pm.
Beidh fáilte roimh cách agus gach eolas le fáil sa leabharlann nó Fón: 0504 32555.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media