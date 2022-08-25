About town in Templemore - news and events from Carden's Wild Demesne

Loughmore Cards

11 games Phil McGrath and Sean Moynihan

10 games John Kelly and Phelim O’Dea

Seamie Brennan and Dick O’Keeffe

Mary Maher and Jacob Fairbrother

Raffle: Phelim O’Dea, Paddy Hennessey and Phil Barry.

Game every Sunday night at 8.30pm. All are welcome.



Templemore Library

Templemore Library will be holding a back-to-school themed stories and craft workshop on Monday, 29th of August at 11am. Suitable for 4-6 year olds. Booking is essential at 0504-32555.

New members are invited to join Templemore Library’s brand new craft group which begins in September. Whether you’re interested in knitting, embroidery, card making, crocheting, etc.... come along and enjoy an hour of crafting and chats!! Tea and Coffee will be provided. All are welcome regardless of skill level. Contact 0504-32555 to register.

Pilgrimage to Lough Derg and Knock

Bus will leave on Monday September 12 serving Killenaule, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea, Tipperary Town, Pallasgreen, Birdhill, Nenagh and Birr.

Holy Mass in Knock. Dinner and B&B in the Great Northern Hotel Bundoran. Tuesday 13th travel to Lough Derg for day Retreat - 10am to 4pm. Meal on return journey at Gleesons in Roscommon. Cost €190 pps. Deposit €100 by September 1. If paying by cheque make payable to Lough Derg outing and send to Fr. Murphy PP Drom or to Bridget O’Dea Loughmore Templemore. Times will be arranged later.

Book Club

It’s that time of year again when indoor events resume after the Summer break and it’s no different at Templemore Library with the Book Club meetings planned for the coming season. The book title selected for the opening meeting is Patrick Gale’s Take Nothing With You, which is a stunning portrayal of a boy on the cusp of adulthood and the complexities of what being a grown up can mean.

Copies are now available at the library and members please note the change of date to September 22 with a start time of 6.45pm.

Beidh fáilte roimh cách agus gach eolas le fáil sa leabharlann nó Fón: 0504 32555.