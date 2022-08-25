Hospice Support Group seeking support for annual golf classic fundraiser in Clonmel

The Clonmel Hospice Support Group will hold one of their biggest fundraising events on Friday, September 2 at Clonmel Golf Club.

The Golf Classic, along with the Hotel Minella lunch, are two of the biggest fundraisers held by the group during the year.

The lunch at Hotel Minella held earlier in the summer received massive support as usual and now the organisers of the Golf Classic are hoping for a similar response from the public.

“We have held the Golf Classic for a good few years now and it has always been very well supported,” said Clonmel Hospice Support Group member Maura Cooney.

Maura said that anybody that wishes to support the event are asked to enter a team or sponsor a tee-box.

“It is a great day out and people look forward to it every year,” said Maura Cooney.

She said the funds raised would be handed over to South Tipperary Hospice.

“They do tremendous work all over south Tipperary and the funds raised will help them to employ nurses that provide invaluable care to people and their families affected by cancer,” said Maura.

Maura said that the support group members were very appreciative of the generous support shown by the people of Tipperary and the business people of the area to their two major fundraisers held every year.

She also thanked Noreen Ryan Consultants for sponsoring the golf classic.

“The Golf Classic is always wonderfully supported by the people of south Tipperary and we are hoping that the same support will be there again this year,” said Maura Cooney.

South Tipperary Hospice Movement is a community specialist palliative care service, providing support for people in south Tipperary/west Waterford with an advanced incurable disease.

Patients and their families are supported in their own home as far as possible and the aim of the movement is to deliver the highest level of individualised care showing respect, compassion and dignity to all persons in their care.The aim of the specialist palliative homecare nursing service is to focus on the quality of life which includes good symptom control, a holistic approach that takes into account the person's life experience and current situation, care that encompasses both the dying person and those who matter to that person, and an emphasis on open and sensitive communication, which extends to patients, carers and professionals.