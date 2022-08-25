Search

25 Aug 2022

County glory for Templemore Camogie U12s team in Toomevara

Templemore’s U12 camogie team tasted County final glory in Toomevara on Sunday evening last as they defeated the Greyhounds 2-5 to 3-1

County glory for Templemore Camogie U12s team in Toomevara

Congratulations to the U12 Camogie Team. Full caption at end of story

Eoin Kelleher

25 Aug 2022

Templemore’s U12 camogie team tasted County final glory in Toomevara on Sunday evening last as they defeated the Greyhounds 2-5 to 3-1.


To encourage point taking in underage camogie the value of a goal and a point has been reversed ( Point = 3, Goal = 1).

That meant Sunday's scoreline resulted in an eleven point victory for Templemore. Toomevara started the stronger side and backed by the wind they had two goals on the board before Katie Bergin landed Templemore’s opening score with a beautifully struck point in the 8th minute. Back came Toome with their first point to go two up before Caoimhe Percy, who was a constant threat up front, landed her opening point.

A Toome goal just before the break left it level at the break (3-1 to 0-2). A pep talk from management at half time had the Templemore girls fired up and ready for second half action. Half-time substitute Bella O’Dwyer rattled the net shortly after her introduction before team captain April Bourke pointed from a free to put four between the sides heading into the final quarter.

Templemore were now well on top and further scores from Caoimhe Percy (0-1) and Lorna Ryan ( 1-1) sealed a deserved victory on a 2-5 to 3-1 scoreline. Following a heart-breaking one point defeat twelve months ago Templemore were thrilled with this victory over a gallant Toomevara side. All the girls and the management team deserve great credit for their hard work and commitment throughout the year. Well done to all.

Caption: Back, L/R: Laura Allen, Emma O’Meara, Martin Bourke, Caoimhe Kennedy, Alison Martin Katie Daly, Katie Bergin, Sinead Delaney, Moya Grey, Aoibhe Bourke, Lorna Ryan, Cait Bergin, Seamus Delaney, Sean Percy, Niamh Ryan. Front: Caoimhe Jones, Mia Ryan, Angela Brennan, Lila Sheedy, Orlaith Percy, April Bourke, Rachel Delahunty, Rose Loughnane, Caoimhe Percy Molly Burke, Bella O’Dwyer, Emma Morris

