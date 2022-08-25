Search

25 Aug 2022

Importance of mothers meeting other mothers is massive, writes Tipperary's Aoife Ryan

File photo

Reporter:

Aoife Ryan

25 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

It’s always hard to get into a routine after having a baby and trying to find the time to do things and meet people and get out of the house can be daunting.

Since Covid hit a lot of parents that had babies were very isolated and couldn’t meet up with other people.

This was a very lonely time for parents but I’m delighted to see that events such as baby groups, play groups, breastfeeding groups, baby massage classes and baby wearing groups are getting set up again and meeting up around the country.

This is a great way to meet other new parents in your area.

It’s a great way for mums to speak about their birth experiences, postpartum recovery and their babies etc.

While recently at a coffee and cuddles support morning myself in The View Clonmel, hosted by three lovely ladies, I wondered if every area had a support group set up like this as I thought it was a great way for my daughter to socialise with other babies her own age too.

You can ask your public health nurse about these groups when you are in for check-ups or your local resource centre, social media can be great too if you pop up a question asking about a baby group someone might be able to help you.

Also if anyone would like me to ask on my babyfinds page to find out about support groups in your area I’d be more than happy to help someone.

Follow babyfinds2022 for more baby-related topics.

