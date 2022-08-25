Senior Camogie: Round up of opening weekend of championship action

FBD Senior Camogie Championship

Thurles Sarsfields 0-11

Cashel King Cormacs 1-08

Thurles Sarsfields and Cashel King Cormacs went toe-to-toe on Saturday evening in the opening round of the FBD Insurance Senior Championship and in the 58th minute Karin Blair nailed an excellent free to level the match.

Both teams had a number of chances afters but neither sidecould get the crucial winning score. Thurles began with the aid of a strong breeze and led after 7 minutes by two points thanks to 2 Aoife Dwyer frees. By the 10th minute the sides were level with Cashel’s best player Karin Blair splitting the posts from a free and from play.

Thurles were on top at this stage of the game with Emma Carey and Karen Kennedy dominating in the half backline while up front Aoife Dwyer was a constant threat. Two more pointed frees from Dwyer and Karen Kennedy stretched Thurles’ lead before Philly Fogarty broke onto a ball along the sideline and fired over a fine point.

Thurles though were settling more and more into the game and enjoyed a great spell before half time with 3 unanswered point. Karen Kennedy with the first followed by Andrea Loughnane. Sarsfields final score before half time was courtesy of Sarah Stakelum who showed lovely movement to get out in front of her marker and gather possession from a Andrea Loughnane delivery.

At half time Sars held a deserved 0-7 to 0-4 advantage. The game really sprung to life in the second half. First Lucy Purcell pointed for Thurles before Philly Fogarty spotted half a chance and fired home a cracking goal from distance to give Cashel a real boost and bring the gap back to a single point 0-8 to 1-04.

The Thurles response was very good as Aoife Dwyer and Andrea Loughnane (free) both pointed to put 3 between the sides again with 10 minutes gone in the second half.

Cashel though seemed to find another gear and Lilly Fahie, Amy Crosse and Karin Blair started getting on more and more ball and feeding the lively Anna Fahie inside who was fouled on a number of occasions. Karin Blair who put in a great shift in midfield scored a tremendous point from play in between 2 frees to make it a draw game and it looked like the game maybe slipping away from Thurles.

Credit to the homeside they too sensed this and upped their workrate, Karen Kennedy making a brilliant turnover at one stage and then storming forward on another occasion to set Aoife Dwyer up with a point from play.

Two minutes later it was all square once again as Karin Blair struck her 7th point and the games final score as this highly entertaining contest came to what was it’s fairest conclusion. It was great to see Karen Kennedy back on the field after a long term injury as she reminded us what a brilliant player she is with a classy display at centre back.

At the other end although her possessions were few Philly Fogarty also displayed the fabulous skill that made her such a hugely influential player for both Tipperay and Cashel in the eary 2000’s with a goal and a point from play. When moved into full forward in the second half she had a great battle with Niamh McCormack who didn’t give her an inch.

This was a good first outing from both teams who had many younger players playing, along with players just back from J1s and injuries. Both managements will have noted plenty of areas for improvement too and one could expect both sides to get stronger as the championship progresses.

Teams and Scorers:Thurles Sarsfields: Katie McCormack, Aoife Butler, Niamh McCormack, Rebecca O’Meara, Aisling Dwyer, Karen Kennedy (0-2, 0-1f), Emma Carey, Ciara Cummins, Laura Loughnane, Nicola Loughnane, Aoife Dwyer (0-05, 4 frees), Lucy Purcell (0-1), Sarah Stakelum (0-1), Andrea Loughnane (0-2, 0-1f), Emer Kennedy.

Cashel King Cormacs: Aoife O’Brien, Ella O’Dwyer, Ellie Butler, Laura Connolly, Katelyn Downey, Lily Fahie, Amy Crosse, Nicole Shelly, Karin Blair (0-7, 0-5f), Grace Moloney, Aine O’Dwyer, Anna Fahie, Philly Fogarty (1-1), Ciara Dwan, Aideen Bergin.

Subs used: Sorcha Ryan for Nicole Shelly (inj), Nicole Shelly for Ciara Dwan (half time).

Drom-Inch 4-26

Nenagh Eire Og 1-3

As expected Drom-Inch were much too strong for Nenagh Eire Og in the Ragg on Saturday evening and stormed into an early lead as Nenagh struggled to get to the pace and physicality the contest.

At half time the home side led 2-10 to 2 points. Niamh Treacy was excellent in midfield and finished with a personal tally of 5 points. Drom-Inch’s 4 goals came courtesy of Miriam Campion (2), Anne Eviston and Katie O’Dwyer who was making her first ever championship start.

For Nenagh Alanna Morris scored a goal and two points while Grace O'Brien also scored a point. The work rate by this young Nenagh team was very good and they never stopped trying but ultimately they were up against a much stronger and experienced team facing the reigning County champions.

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-16

Eire Og Annacarty 1-9

Clonoulty Rossmore led 1.12 to 2 points at half time after a dominant first half display. Casey Hennessy, Cáit Devane, Sophie Maher & Courtney Ryan all had points from playwhile Hennessy goaled after 15 minutes. Clonoulty Rossmore were on top all over at this point with Moira Kinane & Clodagh Quirke impressing at the back.

It was a much improved Annacarty cwho emerged in the second half andreduced the margin to 5 points with 2 minutes left on the clock. However Clonoulty finished strong with points from play from Eimear Bourke and Kayleigh Davern to record an impressive 7 point victory.

Eimear Loughman and Aoife Bourke had really strong 2nd halves and C/R will be happy with how all players performed

Teams and Scorers:Clonoulty Rossmore: Therese White, Lorna Ryan, Moira Kinane, Aoife Bourke, Shannon Quirke, Clodagh Quirke, Eimear Loughman, Sinead Ryan, Courtney Ryan, Kate Ferncombe, Kate Ryan, Cáit Devane, Eimear Bourke, Casey Hennessy, Sophie Maher

Burgess Duharra 1-15

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-12

Burgess Duharra were the opposition for Knoackavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams first evr senior championship game. Having lost the services of Tipperary senior player Caoimhe McCarthy through injury and Niamh Slattery who was also injured it was always going to be a big task for Kickhams facing Burgess / Duharra in their opening game.

In a close hard fought opening half Burgess led at the break 1-03 to 5 points with Amy Kennedy scoring a fantastic goal. It was one point all after 7 minute when Kennedy struck for a goal and gave Duharra the lead. Kickhams responded well and after 20 minutes the sides were level 1-2 to 0-5.

Knockavilla’s main forward last year Eimear Heffernan was selected at centre back where she enjoyed a great battle with Burgess’s Jenny Grace. Jenny’s accuracy from frees were key to their victory scoring 5 in total while also finishing with 2 points from play.

In the second half Burgess began to get more on top and extended their lead which they never lost. Best for them was their county players Caoimhe Maher, Ciardha Maher, Jenny Grace and Ciara McKeogh while up Amy Kennedy scored 2 lovely points to add to her goal.

For Kickhams Eimear Heffernan was ably assisted in defence by Caoimhe Mccormack and Jessie Collins. Beth Ryan and Sarah Ryan were impressive in midfield while up front Ellen Browne and Ereena Fryday were their most potent attackers on the day.

Teams and Scorers: Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Sheena Ryan, Sinead Furlong, Megan McCormack, Jessie Collins, Emma O’Meara, Eimear Heffernan, Caoimhe McCormack, Beth Ryan, Sarah Ryan, Sinead Hayes, Ereena Fryday, Eimear Gleeson, Emma Ryan, Averyl Fryday, Ellen Browne.

Subs used: Jade Collins for Emma Ryan, Keriann Walsh for Averyl Fryday

Burgess/Duharra: Laura Reid, Grace O’Dwyer, Fiona Kirwan, Una Quigley, Laura Kennedy, Aisling Cremin, Ciara McKeogh (0-1), Caoimhe Maher (0-1) Kaitlin O'Halloran, Ciardha Maher (0:03), Jenny Grace (0:7 - 5 points from frees, 2 from play) Eimear Dwan, Fiona McGauley, Amy Kennedy (1:02), Caoilfhinn Maher.

Subs used: Iris Grace on for Fiona McGauley and Ella Slattery for Kaitlin O’Halloran