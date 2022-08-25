Parade will be the centrepiece of the Pride festivities in Clonmel

Having had such a fantastic reception for the first ever live Pride event in Clonmel a few years ago, the Clonmel Pride committee are thrilled to bring the festivities back to the streets and venues of Clonmel once again this weekend for the Pride Festival, which runs from Friday-Sunday, August 26-28.

The events began last Monday with LGBT awareness training, followed by flag-raising at Tipperary University Hospital.

Friday afternoon will see the launch of Clonmel Pride at the Main Guard at 3.30pm by the Mayor Pat English and some special guests. There will also be flag-raising at the council building by the mayor.

The newly decorated and renovated East Lane in Gladstone Street will be the location for Friday evening’s entertainment for ages 16-plus. If you are ready to get creative and have some fun with the art of drag, save the date and join the wonderful host Tina D Parton.

The main event day will begin on Saturday with a social brunch. The Pride committee are inviting everyone to join them in Richmond Mill where you can have a coffee, croissant and a chat with other Pride participants in an event sponsored by Boston Scientific.

This will lead into the first- ever Clonmel Pride parade, which will be a community event for all to come along and join. It will meet at Wolfe Tone Street from 11.30 to start at 12.30 and continue through O’Connell Street into Market Place. All the community and community groups are requested to come out and cheer the participants on or join the parade in support of the LGBT community, their families and allies.

“Although this is very much a celebration of where we have come, Pride is also a protest until there’s equality for all,” says Gerard Sweetman, Clonmel Pride chairperson.

“We must remember why we do Pride and one of the reasons is how members of the community still can’t hold their partner’s hand in the town without being a target for abuse and attacks. Homophobic and transphobic attacks are on the rise and this needs to stop.”

“There are many reasons why we celebrate but also so many why we protest.

“Education is key to why Pride still exists and that is why we are bringing the LGBT training in the week leading up to Pride, flag-raising at many areas and there will also be educational pieces throughout the weekend.”

The parade will lead into the annual Pride Fun Day in Market Place, where there will be fun for all ages with entertainment including music and dancing along with food trucks, free treats and kids’ games, all hosted by Tina D Parton, who will keep the fun going with a drag show in O’Keeffes on Saturday night, with a DJ and surprise guests.

Sunday will be a relaxing day for all, beginning with meditation in Denis Burke Park in collaboration with Jennie Hannigan, followed by a Picnic in the Park.

Pack a picnic and a blanket and join in some chats, games, music and cake.

The committee then asks everyone to join them on Sunday night to bring the weekend to a close with a social event in Gleesons with live music by The Pearly Whites and DJ Nigel Byrne.

This weekend is not to be missed with events for all ages, free treats, special guests, unique art pieces by guest artist Marcus Gambrill and so much more.

Keep an eye on the Clonmel Pride Facebook page to stay up to date with all the details.

The organisers thank the Clonmel Gardaí, Carol Creighton and Tipperary County Council, South Tipperary Development Company and their many allies and sponsors for their continued support for the Clonmel Pride Festival.

They also want the town to get involved by decorating their shops and businesses.

If you have anything happening over the Pride weekend or if you want to get involved or donate to Pride contact the organisers on their social media pages Clonmel Pride Festival or email tippclonmelpride@gmail.com