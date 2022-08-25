Down Memory Lane in Templemore - a fascinating ICA photograph taken in the 1990’s

Down Memory Lane - ICA photograph taken in the 1990’s
Back Row L/R: Josie Burke, Josie O’Meara, Maeve Bane, Kitty Cormack, Teresa Devanney, Anne Loughnane, Brid Delaney, Phil Bergin, Bridget Cahill, Eileen Leahy, Peggy Kennedy, Angela Kingston, Anna Fahy, Geraldine Collum, Bernie O’Dea, Mary Moran, Mary Mulryan Mary Hennessey, Kathleen Ryan, Marian Mulholland.
Front Row: Kitty Bohan, Betty Walsh, Margaret Hassey, Anne Murray, (Roscrea, former Federation President) Mary Lanigan-Ryan Federation Rep, Maura Kearney, Kitty Gleeson, Nora Corcoran, Nancy Treacy, Teresa Fennell
