Search

25 Aug 2022

Borris-Ileigh stage miraculous second half comeback to claim North U19 B title

Borris-Ileigh stage miraculous second half comeback to claim North U19 B title

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Ger Gavin U19 B Hurling Championship FInal

Borris-Ileigh 3-15

Moneygall/Clonakenny 2-11

Borris-Ileigh staged a brilliant second half comeback in Dolla yesterday as they clinched the north U19 B hurling crown after besting Moneygall/Clonakenny in the decider.

Moneygall/Clonakenny seemed to be in complete control at half time in yesterdays game, leading the Borris men 2-8 to 0-4 with the aid of a stiff breeze with the goals coming from Sean Kenneally and Tadgh White.

But with the benefit of the elements in the second half, Borris brought themselves back into the game very quickly scoring 2-1 in the space of two minutes at the start of the second half thanks to goals from Paddy McCormack and Eddie Ryan to make it a three point game.

The combo were completely shell-shocked as their lead was almost completely wiped out in the blink of an eye, and after just five minutes of the second half, the sides were level at 2-8 apiece thanks to a brace of points from Paddy McCormack and a great effort from Colm Boyle.

In fairness to Moneygall/Clonakenny though, they settled down in the next five minutes to re-establish a three point lead, but Borris had their tails up now, and another brilliantly taken Paddy McCormack goal had the sides level again, and from here, the maroon's scored the games last seven points from Eddie Ryan (4 frees), Mikey Kennedy, Eoin Boyle, and another from Paddy McCormack to seal victory.

Borris-Ileigh: Archie Devaney; Conor Murray, Colm Boyle, Aaron Ryan; Cian Murphy, Mikey Kennedy, Eamon Groome; Tom Delaney, Eoin Boyle; Razuk Atik, Eddie Ryan, Paddy Brett; Daniel Ryan, Harry Gould, Paddy McCormack.

Moneygall/Clonakenny: Jack Ryan; David Madden, Cathal Greene, David Toohey; Michael Whyte, Cian Ryan, Cameron Fleming; James Carroll, Andy Hoolan; Harry Fleming, Cormac Murray, Oisin O'Dwyer; Tadhg Whyte, Sean Kenneally, Mark Fogarty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media