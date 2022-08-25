Borris-Ileigh stage miraculous second half comeback to claim North U19 B title

Ger Gavin U19 B Hurling Championship FInal

Borris-Ileigh 3-15

Moneygall/Clonakenny 2-11

Borris-Ileigh staged a brilliant second half comeback in Dolla yesterday as they clinched the north U19 B hurling crown after besting Moneygall/Clonakenny in the decider.

Moneygall/Clonakenny seemed to be in complete control at half time in yesterdays game, leading the Borris men 2-8 to 0-4 with the aid of a stiff breeze with the goals coming from Sean Kenneally and Tadgh White.

But with the benefit of the elements in the second half, Borris brought themselves back into the game very quickly scoring 2-1 in the space of two minutes at the start of the second half thanks to goals from Paddy McCormack and Eddie Ryan to make it a three point game.

The combo were completely shell-shocked as their lead was almost completely wiped out in the blink of an eye, and after just five minutes of the second half, the sides were level at 2-8 apiece thanks to a brace of points from Paddy McCormack and a great effort from Colm Boyle.

In fairness to Moneygall/Clonakenny though, they settled down in the next five minutes to re-establish a three point lead, but Borris had their tails up now, and another brilliantly taken Paddy McCormack goal had the sides level again, and from here, the maroon's scored the games last seven points from Eddie Ryan (4 frees), Mikey Kennedy, Eoin Boyle, and another from Paddy McCormack to seal victory.

Borris-Ileigh: Archie Devaney; Conor Murray, Colm Boyle, Aaron Ryan; Cian Murphy, Mikey Kennedy, Eamon Groome; Tom Delaney, Eoin Boyle; Razuk Atik, Eddie Ryan, Paddy Brett; Daniel Ryan, Harry Gould, Paddy McCormack.

Moneygall/Clonakenny: Jack Ryan; David Madden, Cathal Greene, David Toohey; Michael Whyte, Cian Ryan, Cameron Fleming; James Carroll, Andy Hoolan; Harry Fleming, Cormac Murray, Oisin O'Dwyer; Tadhg Whyte, Sean Kenneally, Mark Fogarty.