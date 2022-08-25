Fabulous three-bed detached bungalow on a large private site for sale in Tipperary

LEFT: A big feature of this property is the spacious detached annexe, which would suit many purposes, a studio, extra accommodation or an office.
21 Inislounaght, Clonmel, E91 Y611
Guide Price: €325,000
Fabulous three-bed detached bungalow with a separate detached annexe on a large private site just off the Marlfield Road.
The property is located in a small residential cul-de-sac development of detached homes.
Providing safe, easy access to the Poppyfield Shopping Centre, town centre, hospital and the N24, and a leisurely stroll on the pedestrian pathway to Marlfield village and lake.
Accommodation includes: a large bright living room with beautiful solid hardwood floors, antique marble fireplace and log burning stove, kitchen/dining room, three double bedrooms and bathroom.
To the rear is a spacious patio area in a large mature garden on a well laid out, secluded site.
For further details visit www.pfq.ie or call P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622
