Family of Tipperary Rose thank all those who supported Aisling over the last few months

The family of Tipperary Rose Aisling O'Donovan have thanked everybody who supported her over the last few months.

Speaking after Aisling’s appearance on stage in Tralee , her father Sean said they were all very proud of her.

“As a family we are all incredibly proud of Aisling. The Rose of Tralee has been a fantastic experience for Aisling and for all of us over the last few months,” said Sean O’Donovan.

HONOUREDHe said Aisling was honoured to represent Fethard and Tipperary as the Tipperary Rose.

"We would like to thank everybody in Tipperary and throughout the country who supported Aisling in so many different ways over the last few months. That support from so many people was greatly appreciated by us all,” added Sean.

Tipperary Rose Aisling O’Donovan was a huge hit as she appeared on night one of RTÉ’s coverage of the Rose of Tralee Festival.

27-year-old Aisling O’Donovan is a secondary school teacher and was the second Rose out on the first night of the RTÉ coverage.





