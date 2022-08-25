Check out this beautiful 'turn key' house for sale just outside Clonmore village
A beautiful 'turn-key' property is on sale just 1km from Clonmore village for €325,000.
The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is located in Graffin.
Other highlights include an attic space suited to conversion, a garden and a garage.
The house is listed by Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.